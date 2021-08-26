Advertisement

Bourbon County pulls out of Pike County Bowl, COVID cancelation

36th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl
36th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT
Pikeville, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bourbon County Colonels have pulled out of the 36th Annual Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl, after multiple cases of COVID-19 on the team.

“I’m heartbroken for our team that we can’t come play in the Pike County Bowl. We have worked hard all week to be told now we can’t play,” said Bourbon County Head Coach, David Jones.

“This is just a bummer and I feel helpless for my team,” added Jones.

Pikeville is in search of a new opponent for Saturday’s match up, originally scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s match ups are still on. East Ridge vs. Phelps will kick off at 6 p.m., with Covington Catholic vs. Belfry following at 8:30 p.m.

Pike Central vs. Shelby Valley will kick off on Saturday night at 6 p.m. You can watch all the games on our second channel Heroes and Icons or stream them on

