Both sides square off in closing arguments at W.Va. opioid trial

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP & WSAZ) - A Purdue Pharma lawyer says states would get more money from settling with the company than if they were allowed to continue their lawsuits against the OxyContin maker and members of the Sackler family who own it.

The warning came Wednesday as part of the final day of a weeks-long hearing over whether a judge should approve a plan to settle some 3,000 lawsuits over opioids through the bankruptcy process.

Purdue says if lawsuits were allowed to continue, there would be less money to go around. But a lawyer for some states says it’s possible Sackler family members could be made to pay more.

During closing arguments, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey pushed for greater accountability and more resources for the state.

“The allocation formula, coupled with the California cash grab, fails to recognize the disproportionate harm inflicted by opioids upon West Virginia,” Morrisey said in a release. “I continue to press every legal lever I can to see fair distribution of recoveries in the opioid litigation and that California does not get more than it deserves at the expense of other states like mine.”

