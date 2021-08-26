Bell County officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases this week

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County officials announced 103 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, eclipsing the 4,000 total mark.

County officials said that most of those cases have one thing in common.

“A hundred of those were unvaccinated,” Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock said. “Only three of those 103 were vaccinated.”

With another 103 reported on Wednesday, that brings the two-day total to 206. There were also two new deaths announced along with 22 people in the hospital as the healthcare system continues to be severely strained.

“We’re seeing if there’s a car accident, which hospital to take someone who’s injured in an automobile accident based on what their COVID pressure is,” Brock said. “So, it’s definitely a problem.”

This alarming increase has health officials taking even more precautions.

“I wear my mask now if I’m anywhere indoors,” Bell County Public Health Director Teresa Hunter said. “I have an elderly mother that I have basically said, you’re not going anywhere. I canceled a surgery for her this week because of that.”

They encouraged others to do the same as the Delta variant continues to impact younger Kentuckians.

“I was seeing three-year-olds, eight-year-olds, 15-year-olds,” Hunter said. “We have had them as early as three months old and this seems to be affecting the younger generation.”

This reality has left county officials concerned for public safety as many still remain hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I just hope people will see the facts and say hey, you know, is it worth the risk?” Brock said. “And I understand peoples’ freedoms, I totally get that, but you’re taking a gamble.”

For a detailed breakdown of COVID-19 incidence rates in your county, click here.

