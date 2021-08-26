51-yards: Corbin’s Jacob Baker sets school record

Corbin, Ky. (WYMT) - For Corbin’s Jacob Baker, football has been a part of his life since he was a kid.

“It’s been a big part of me. God really gifted me with an ability like this and I want to use it to the best of my ability to help my team out,” added junior kicker, Jacob Baker.

In the second quarter of Corbin’s season opener against Christ School, Baker did something no one at Corbin had ever done before.

51 yard FG last night. New school record! pic.twitter.com/iE1TIilf3J — Jacob Baker (@JacobBaker06) August 21, 2021

“There was five minutes left in the half and it was fourth down. I went up to Coach Greer and I said, ‘coach let me kick it and i’ll promise i’ll make it and i’ll help the team out.’ He said ‘alright, I trust you, Jacob.’ I went out there and I just really took a deep breath and I just focused on my fundamentals. My fundamentals really helped me explode through the ball and make that big field goal,” added Baker.

Baker kicked a 51 yard field goal, setting a new school record.

“Kicking the 51-yard field goal was not a surprise, for myself or the coaching staff. I’d have never sent him out there if I didn’t believe if he could hit it,” added Corbin Head Coach, Tom Greer.

Baker is proud of his accomplishment, helping the Redhounds win their home opener, 35-21.

“When I made that, it was just like wow...all this hard work is really paying off for me. Helping me, helping my team out,” said Baker.

Corbin will travel to Whitley County on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

