Williamsburg’s Sydney Bowen earns Player of the Week

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After the difficulties of the 2020 season, many teams took the field rusty. Not Sydney Bowen and the Yellow Jackets.

The junior quarterback started his season with five touchdowns and 338 yards in Williamsburg’s win over Oneida, only his tenth career start.

“I felt like we were going to get the job done before Friday. Like, probably the first day we came out here with just helmets on I felt like we were going to be perfectly fine, felt like we were going to be better than last year,” said Bowen.

Last season, Bowen led the team with 1,555 passing yards and 19 touchdowns in their run to the state semifinals.

“It started when he was a young kid in our little elementary jacket camps. He’d come out and he’d throw, he’d win the punt, pass, and kick competition. He’s just a good athlete, a good kid, he just works hard, he’s very humble this year, doing a great job leading us and he’s one of those kids that you’re just lucky to have,” said head coach Jerry Herron.

Bowen is set to continue his success at Middlesboro on August 27.

