What you need to know to attend a UK football game at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the Wildcats set to play seven home games in 2021, UK Athletics has continued its work to provide the best and safest possible fan experience at Kroger Field.

That work has led to the following upgrades and operational changes for the upcoming season, which begins when UK hosts UL Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Noon ET.

Game Day - UK Athletics anticipates tailgating, bands, cheerleaders, the Chevy Catwalk, and nearly everything that goes along with college football Saturdays to return this season.

Campus COVID-19 Policies - UK Athletics plans to follow all Campus COVID-19 Policies. Health and Safety Guidelines for the University of Kentucky can be found Fans should stay home if they are sick - UK Athletics plans to follow all Campus COVID-19 Policies. Health and Safety Guidelines for the University of Kentucky can be found here . These reflect current recommendations of the CDC, direction from state government, guidance from health department officials and the counsel of our own START team of health scientists and clinicians.

Mobile Ticketing & Parking - UK Athletics has fully transitioned to mobile ticketing at all venues, as announced in the fall of 2020. All tickets will be mobile and no physical season ticket books will be printed. Season ticket holders and individual game buyers will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets. Season ticket holders may also manage tickets by visiting at all venues, as announced in the fall of 2020. All tickets will be mobile and no physical season ticket books will be printed. Season ticket holders and individual game buyers will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets. Season ticket holders may also manage tickets by visiting UKathletics.com/MyUKAccount from a mobile device’s web browser

Season parking permits will also be issued via mobile delivery , and ticket holders with parking will access and display parking permits on a smartphone for entry into the stadium lots

To avoid game day issues, UK Athletics encourages all fans to view tickets and parking permits and save them to a smartphone’s digital wallet (Apple Wallet or Google Pay) in advance of arriving at Kroger Field

Parking permits will be scanned at lot entry, so fans should have the mobile permit ready prior to leaving home . Fans may also be asked to show the permit on a phone prior to arriving at the lot entrance. This will assist traffic personnel to efficiently sort and direct vehicles approaching the complex

Fans should enter the stadium at the assigned gate that will be listed on their mobile ticket

For more information, helpful tips, and FAQs, visit UKathletics.com/MobileTickets . Season ticket holders without a smartphone are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office to make alternate arrangements

Student Tickets - UK students should visit - UK students should visit UKStudentTix.com for information on season passes, including how and when pass holders can claim tickets for each game. Instructions are also available for how and when students can purchase single-game tickets.

Disabled Services - With a valid state-issued handicap hang tag, fans can park in the non-reserved disabled lot located at the corner of University Drive and Farm Road. The capacity of the lot is 120 vehicles. This lot will operate on a first come, first served basis. The cost per vehicle is $35. New in 2021, only credit cards will be accepted

Nursing Mother’s Suite - New to Kroger Field in 2021 is the Nursing Mother’s Suite. The suite is located on the lower north concourse, next to section 3. The suite provides another private area for nursing mothers, fully equipped with furniture, sink, refrigerator and tv to continue watching the game. Additionally, there are six family restrooms located throughout the stadium that will accommodate nursing mothers. They are located on the lower concourse near section 4 and 24 and on the upper concourse near section 20, 40, 204 and 224. Furthermore, there are four first aid locations that will accommodate nursing mothers

WiFi Help Zones for mobile ticketing – To assist fans with mobile ticketing connectivity and related concerns, WiFi Help Zones will be in place on the exterior of the stadium. They will be located at the guest services locations outside gates 4, 9 and 12, as well as at the ticket office (between gates 9 and 10)

Traffic – During the two-hour period prior to kickoff, lots will be filled according to availability. If the designated lot is full upon arrival, fans will be directed to the next available lot. Fans are encouraged to review the suggested routes listed at During theprior to kickoff, lots will be filled according to availability. If the designated lot is full upon arrival, fans will be directed to the next available lot. Fans are encouraged to review the suggested routes listed at UKathletics.com/Gameday . An interactive map with directions to each parking area can be found at http://ukgamedayparking.io-media.com/ . Fans are encouraged to have their digital parking pass enabled upon arrival at the lot, enabling traffic personnel to efficiently sort and direct vehicles approaching the complex

Non-permit parking - Available on Cooper Drive on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon ET on Fridays. Additional non-permit parking is available in Parking Structures #2, #3 and #6. The non-reserved disabled lot is available at the corner of University and Farm Road. A state-issued valid disabled hang tag is required, and the cost is $35 per vehicle. Only credit cards are accepted

Catwalk – The popular Chevy Catwalk will return this season as the Cats make their way toward Talbott Todd Way and Gate 1 to the Joe Craft Football Training Facility prior to the game. Keep in mind that the Catwalk route could be modified during the season

Purple Lot/Testing Impact - The East College Way Purple Lot will be operating at a reduced capacity for parking and tailgating due to COVID testing. The site will not be active on game day but limited space will be provided for permit parking and tailgating. Vehicles will be prohibited to be left overnight in this lot. Testing will resume Sunday mornings at 7:30 a.m. and all spaces will be needed

UK Athletics also reminds fans of the following important information for game day this season:

Game-day info online – The official online home for Kentucky football game-day information is The official online home for Kentucky football game-day information is UKathletics.com/GameDay . Visit that website for everything to know about attending games at Kroger Field this season

Text assistance – The Game Day Assistance program enables fans to start a conversation with UK Athletics staff. Fans can text UK MESSAGE & SEAT LOCATION to 69050

Email questions – Fans with questions or feedback about football game day can contact UK Athletics by emailing Fans with questions or feedback about football game day can contact UK Athletics by emailing BBNfirst@uky.edu

Game day ticket office hours – The Kroger Field ticket office, located between gates 9 and 10, opens four hours prior to kickoff and closes five minutes into the third quarter

Guest Services - In addition to normal assistance, fans are encouraged to stop by any of the five guest services locations on the concourse for posters, temporary tattoos, first game cards, and more from Coca-Cola

Clear bag policy – As a reminder, the SEC’s clear bag policy remains in place at Kroger Field as an additional safety measure and to facilitate entry. Each fan will be permitted to carry one large clear bag – either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a 12″ x 6″ x 12″ clear bag – plus a small clutch that does not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″. The small clutch allows privacy for small personal items and is also easily searched. The clear bag policy improves public safety by making bags easily searched and significantly reducing faulty bag searches. Fans are encouraged not to bring bags to reduce touch points

Kroger Tailgating Experience . Kroger will host a VIP tailgate event, which will begin two hours prior to kickoff for each home game, in the lawn next to Bluegrass Technical and Community College. Kroger customers can accumulate fan reward points by purchasing participating items at their local Kroger stores, then going to . Kroger will host a VIP tailgate event, which will begin two hours prior to kickoff for each home game, in the lawn next to Bluegrass Technical and Community College. Kroger customers can accumulate fan reward points by purchasing participating items at their local Kroger stores, then going to //Kroger.com/fanrewards to redeem. These points can be used for free admission to the Kroger Tailgate Experience, including food and beverage. Customers will be sent an email confirmation that can be shown at the entrance to gain admission to the tailgate

Big Blue Zone/UK Sports Network Countdown to Kickoff – This season, the UK Sports Network Countdown to Kickoff presented by Don Franklin Auto will be in the Big Blue Zone outside of Gate four. The Big Blue Zone will open three hours prior to kickoff

Food trucks/giveaways – Prior to the game, there will be food trucks from BHG, Salsarita’s, Kentucky Strong BBQ, and Kona Ice. Kentucky Farm Bureau, Kentucky Select Chevy Dealers, Raising Cane’s, and One Holland will all be on site with fan giveaways

Complimentary water – Complimentary water is available to fans throughout both the lower and upper concourse of Kroger Field. Four large water tanks are located on both the lower and upper concourse that fans will be able to use to fill cups that will be provided

Tailgate setup – Fans are asked to not set up tents or trailers in the Kroger Field complex prior to noon on Fridays leading up to game day in order to facilitate preparations. Also, all vehicles, tents and trailers must be removed by noon on Sundays following game day

MASKING FAQs

Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors will be required to wear a mask while visiting any of the indoor areas of UK’s campus including indoor areas within Kroger Field. Masks will not be required in the concourse areas or in the upper or lower seating bowls of the stadium as well as outside club seating and suites with the windows open if you are fully vaccinated. All fans are strongly encouraged to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, while not actively eating or drinking.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter Kroger Field, however in accordance with CDC guidelines, unvaccinated fans should wear a mask at all times when around others.

When do unvaccinated individuals need to wear a mask at UK Athletics events? At all times, both indoors and outdoors.

When do vaccinated individuals need to wear a mask at UK Athletics events? Vaccinated individuals are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces.

What constitutes an indoor space at Kroger Field? Restrooms, Longship Club, Central Bank Club, inside of the Lexus Loge, the Central Bank Press Box, all elevators, the KFB Recruit Room, the Player/Guest Entrance, First Aid rooms, offices and any other spaces that are fully enclosed.

Do I need to wear a mask when entering Kroger Field gates? Individuals who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks when entering through most gates. Masks do need to be worn by everyone through the following entrances: Suite lobbies, Commonwealth Tower Lobby, Recruit Room Lobby and the Player/Guest Entrance.

Am I expected to wear a mask while walking on the concourse and waiting in concessions lines? No, not in open air locations if you are vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals need to wear a mask at all times both indoors and outdoors.

Do I need to wear my mask in restrooms? Yes, all are expected to wear a mask while inside restrooms or any indoor space.

Do children need to wear masks? Because they are unvaccinated, all children ages 2-12 are expected to wear masks. Any child aged 12-18 that is fully vaccinated should follow the above mask guidelines.

Do I need to wear a mask in the seating bowl? If you are vaccinated you are not required to wear a mask in the seating bowl. If you are unvaccinated you are required to wear a mask in the seating bowl.

What are the mask policies for shuttles? All individuals are required to wear a mask while on University of Kentucky shuttles and Lextran buses.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.