“We need drivers” : Lake Cumberland CDL Training School seek drivers as pandemic causes truck driver shortage

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A once rare occurrence is starting to become the norm.

“It’s scary because when you go like to Wal-Mart or any of your food chains or just your general merchandise stores, there’s no more products on the shelf,” said Co-Owner & Director at the Lake Cumberland CDL Training School Cindi Alexander.

The trucking industry is hurting following the onset of the pandemic.

“Over 70% of what we use is moved by truck one way or place or another and if we don’t have the drivers, to move the trucks .. we won’t have what we need,” said Instructor Steve Saylor.

Staff at companies like Lake Cumberland CDL Training School are feeling the impact.

“We were actually shut down last year when everyone else did. But since the pandemic our business has really picked up,” said Alexander.

While the business has picked up, she said the search for new drivers continues and that people need not be afraid to apply.

“We need drivers and like we said we’ve got grants and stuff that can help pay your tuition through CDL school. There’s all type of incentives for people that are interested,” she said.

She says the career is also beneficial.

“What job can you get where you can go through training for 4 weeks and you don’t have to have a college degree or anything and you can come come out within 4 weeks and go to work and start out making like 62,000 dollars a year,” she said.

For more information on the training school you can call 877-308-9638 or, click here.

