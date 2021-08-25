Watch: Pike County health leaders hold news conference to discuss climbing COVID-19 cases

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Health leaders are holding a news conference at Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) to discuss the spike in COVID-19 case in our region.

You can watch that below:

PMC President & CEO Donovan Blackburn, Dr. Aaron Crum, Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass and Tammy Riley with the Pike County Health Department will discuss how the current surge of COVID-19 is affecting the hospital and surrounding community. They will also discuss what plans are in place for the near future.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.