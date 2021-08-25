Advertisement

Watch: Pike County health leaders hold news conference to discuss climbing COVID-19 cases

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff and Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Health leaders are holding a news conference at Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) to discuss the spike in COVID-19 case in our region.

You can watch that below:

PMC President & CEO Donovan Blackburn, Dr. Aaron Crum, Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass and Tammy Riley with the Pike County Health Department will discuss how the current surge of COVID-19 is affecting the hospital and surrounding community. They will also discuss what plans are in place for the near future.

