Advertisement

UVA doctor says mRNA vaccines could be the key to fighting off different COVID-19 variants

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. Bill Petri with University of Virginia Health believes mRNA vaccines are the best thing since sliced bread. That’s because this type of shot can be recreated to fight off other common viral diseases.

“This ability to swap out like the latest variant is very real and that’s in clinical trials,” Petri said.

Petri says for more than a decade the National Institutes of Health has been funding research to develop these mRNA vaccines.

“I’m hoping that what we’re going to see is like much better vaccines against other viral diseases like influenza, respiratory syncytial virus from this advance of mRNA vaccines because what it does is the mRNA and code spike glycoprotein is made by the virus, that’s what gets injected into your arm,” Petri said. “We could put in the delta version of the spike glycoprotein and in fact, Pfizer and Moderna are doing that right now and that’s in clinical trials to see how well that that works to protect against delta,” Petri said.

But time is ticking to produce specific COVID mRNA vaccines as more variants emerge and the effectiveness of the shot wanes.

“Today, the CDC reported that healthcare workers are only seeing 66% protection now with a vaccine from getting symptoms of COVID-19, so not just asymptomatic infection, but symptomatic where it used to be 90% after getting the vaccine,” Petri said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Ky.’s largest health care system announces $15 minimum wage for hourly workers

Latest News

The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter
The former fitness coach spent two months in the hospital. He was intubated for 47 days and...
'I made a mistake': Colo. man hospitalized with COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine
“It’s getting grim”: Governor Beshear discusses limits on school mask mandates, nursing shortages, etc.
Somerset hospital sees increase in COVID-19 cases