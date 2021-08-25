UK to host Southern in inaugural Unity basketball series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky will host Southern on Dec. 7 at Rupp Arena, as part of the inaugural Unity Series with the Southwestern Athletic Conference, it was announced on Wednesday.

“I am really proud of our leadership for identifying an opportunity to take what we do on the basketball court and leverage it into an annual weeklong event that will have a major impact on HBCUs and their students,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “My hope is this event not only opens the door for opportunities for students at HBCUs, but that others at our school and across the country will take advantage of the educational opportunities that we will put together to continue the meaningful conversations and changes that have taken place over the last year.”

The matchup will bring former UK guard Sean Woods back to Lexington. Woods enters his fourth season as the Jaguars’ head coach.

“It’s always nice to go back home and take your players to a place where you played at,” Woods said. “I’ve always wanted my guys to have the same kind of experience I had as a student-athlete and what better place to take them than to one of the most historic places in college basketball, Rupp Arena. Looking forward to being competitive and having a chance to win too, but not only that to have a chance to play in front of family and friends and take my guys to a place where it all started for me.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.