Texas Roadhouse releases memoir of late founder Kent Taylor

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The story of Louisville-based restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse’s late founder, Kent Taylor, has been compiled in a new book released Tuesday.

Titled “Made From Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse,” the book is a personal memoir written by Taylor explaining his story in creating the well-known steakhouse chain.

Taylor died back in March after reportedly committing suicide due to COVID-related issues.

Texas Roadhouse hosted a private launch event for the book Tuesday at their Support Center on Dutchman’s Lane.

Special-edition copies of the book were provided to members of Taylor’s family, who also signed copies for employees at the launch event.

The book can be purchased at local bookstores and online, with all profits from the book going to Texas Roadhouse’s employee assistance fund, Andy’s Outreach.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Broken Throne Brewing coming to downtown Pikeville