Steamy trend continues, rain chances slowly increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 90s trend (the temperatures, not the decade, unfortunately) will continue for the next several days before we could see some relief from the heat in the form of rain.

Today and Tonight

It was definitely a steamy day on Tuesday. We made it into the 90s in most locations with NWS Jackson topping out at 91 officially. Those same hot temps will be back around again today. We will likely see more fog this morning that will give way to lots of sunshine by mid-morning. We could add a few more clouds into the mix in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be right back into the low 90s across the region this afternoon. As always, a stray chance for a passing shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping back to right around 70.

Extended Forecast

Summer heat will still be in full effect through the weekend. Temperatures will hover near 90 for highs all the way through Sunday. Scattered chances for showers and storms return on Thursday and stick around for several days. We’ll still have a mix of sun and clouds though, so the news isn’t all bad.

We’re watching a potential system trying to develop early next week that could bring some decent rain chances back to the area. Models are hinting at it now, but we’ll have to wait and see how it plays out as we get closer. Until then, stay cool!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

