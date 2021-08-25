Advertisement

Researchers across Virginia working on one shot to combat coronavirus variants

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Exciting results are coming out of a University of Virginia and Virginia Tech labs.

Researchers at both schools are developing a vaccine that could prevent not just COVID-19, but all coronavirus variants in one shot.

UVA’s Dr. Steven Zeichner and Virginia Tech’s Dr. Xiang-Jin Meng are making a vaccine against a part of COVID-19 called the fusion peptide. They’re focusing on making a vaccine against a piece of the virus that can’t mutate.

“We have a good indication that the general approach should be working, but we need to make it better. We need to make a vaccine that is much more immunogenic than the one we tested in the pigs,” Zeichner said.

Zeichner says we could see this type of vaccine tested on humans in clinical trials in the next six months depending on how many grants this study receives.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Ky.’s largest health care system announces $15 minimum wage for hourly workers

Latest News

The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter
The former fitness coach spent two months in the hospital. He was intubated for 47 days and...
'I made a mistake': Colo. man hospitalized with COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine
“It’s getting grim”: Governor Beshear discusses limits on school mask mandates, nursing shortages, etc.
Somerset hospital sees increase in COVID-19 cases