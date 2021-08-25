Perry County experiencing testing delays

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky are experiencing delays in returning COVID-19 tests from earlier this week.

Anticipating a surge in testing demand, administrators proactively ordered more supplies than normal. This is on top of stockpiling a months worth of supplies at normal levels of testing.

But things were looking different on Monday.

”We went from testing probably 200-300 people a day for COVID, to 1,000 to 1,200 a day that we’ve been sending out test kits,” said Dr. John Jones, the Medical Director for Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.

”We made some orders for some of the COVID testing kits to kind of replenish our supply before we ran out,” he explained.

Those supplies did not arrive in a usable condition, however.

“We had two shipments come defective from the manufacturer that were leaking, said Dr. Jones. “So, we lost two shipments of tests.”

Making matters worse is the sheer number of people looking for a COVID-19 test.

”This is the first time that we’ve seen it like this,” said Christie Herald, a Nurse Practitioner at the Hazard testing site. “Even at the peak of the last rush that we had with the COVID last winter, we’ve not seen numbers like we’re seeing right now.”

Center officials are optimistic that they’ll be caught up on tests soon, and their staffs are ready to put in the work to make it happen.

”We’ll have people working through the night, even if it’s until midnight, just to run the tests to get the batches done,” said Dr. Jones. “And you’re gonna get your test results this evening and tomorrow.”

For now, the nurses are asking for patience as they work long hours in the summer heat.

”The staff is working just as fast as they possibly can to get everyone through,” said Herald. “We do ask for people to have some patience with us as much as possible and for them to know that we’re doing the very best that we can to see everybody in a timely manner.”

Testing center officials believe school openings could be driving the surge in testing demand. School means more children are potentially exposed to the virus and asked to quarantine pending test results. Those situations also push many parents to receive tests as well.

