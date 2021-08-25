Perry County awarded KyTC funds to repair roads

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Perry County can expect to see improved road conditions in the near future.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced that the Perry County Fiscal Court will receive $100,000 in order to fund a slide repair on Napier Ridge Road, according to a news release.

The repairs will take place a quarter-mile north of Francis Drive.

The Perry County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

