One more dry, hot day before rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a hot start to the week in the mountains as we continue to bake under 90° heat. And today is the one last day where showers and storms should stay few and far between.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Heat continues as we head through this evening, as does the humidity. Temperatures in the lower 90s combined with dew points in the low 70s for heat indices in the middle to upper 90s. We might see a small cooling storm in the evening, but most of us will stay plain ol’ dry and hot. Any storms diminish overnight as we watch more valley fog form. Overnight lows stay in the lower 70s.

Our pattern begins to change by Thursday as shower and storm chances work back in. The best overall pattern for storms will be on Thursday afternoon. However, at the same time, not everybody sees a storm as they do look to remain scattered. Before storms form, it looks to be another hot one around the area with temperatures again working into the lower 90s. Showers and storms will wane during the evening hours as temperatures remain mild and muggy. Valley fog will continue to be an issue as we fall back into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Showers and storms will remain a possibility heading into Friday and the weekend, though with diminished coverage. A few storms may develop on Friday afternoon with even fewer for Saturday and Sunday afternoons as high pressure builds in temporarily. This means we’ll continue to see hot weather with partly cloudy skies outside of any storms. Highs remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A frontal boundary looks like it may try to work into the region by early next week. That will provide us not only with an increase in showers and storms but cooler temperatures as well. Highs look to only reach the lower to middle 80s...so right at or just below average. Hey, after this week, I’ll take what I can get.

