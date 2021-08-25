Advertisement

One dead, two injured in Martin County crash

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person died in a car accident Tuesday in the Blacklog area of Martin County.

That is according to Sheriff John Kirk.

Sheriff Kirk says the incident is still under investigation, but it appears a driver crossed into the opposite lane of traffic hitting the other car head on.

All three people were flown to the hospital.

Conditions of the two people injured are not available at this time.

