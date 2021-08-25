Advertisement

Kentucky football coach encourages parents to get their player vaccinated

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are entering into the high school football season where parents, players, coaches and fans are returning to the field to watch and play the sport.

In a Facebook post by Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, a Kentucky football coach sent a video message to parents of high school football players.

Bourbon County High School Head Football Coach, former Kentucky Wildcat and former Phelps Football Head Coach David Jones said in the video, “My message to the parents out there, is if you’re wanting them to play this sport that they love to play,” he said. “If you’re wanting them to have a season, we have an opportunity to get vaccinated now that we didn’t have last year, so get vaccinated.”

You can see more from Coach Jones below:

