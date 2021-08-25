Advertisement

Kentucky company celebrates opening headquarters at Lexington airport

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear celebrated a homegrown company’s opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Thoroughbred Aviation Maintenance (TAM) cut the ribbon on their new headquarters at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington one Wednesday.

This new location could provide 47 full-time jobs over the next few years.

“Thoroughbred Aviation Maintenance is a perfect example of how companies of all types can grow in the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a news release. “This company has operated in our state for more than 30 years and continues to grow and create quality job opportunities for our residents.”

The headquarters will consolidate the existing operating location at the airport. It has been in the area since 2018.

Thoroughbred’s new location joins existing locations in Richmond and the Big Sandy regional Airport in Martin County.

“Thoroughbred is excited about our consolidation and expansion at Blue Grass Airport,” said Joe Otte, vice president of TAM. “We are grateful for our partnership with Blue Grass Airport and Commerce Lexington, and the positive business environment they foster.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
Red and blue lights
Update: Police asking for help to identify Laurel County murder victim
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
Governor Andy Beshear // Facebook
Governor Beshear announces more than 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday
Pikeville Medical Center opens respiratory triage unit to handle influx of COVID-19 patients.
Pikeville Medical Center reopen respiratory triage unit as COVID cases rise

Latest News

Baptist Health Corbin
Baptist Health Corbin offering third dose of vaccine to those with weakened immune systems
File image
Case against six UK football players waived to grand jury
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Jury deliberating in federal murder case against man pardoned by fmr. Gov. Matt Bevin
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says