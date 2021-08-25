Kentucky company celebrates opening headquarters at Lexington airport

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear celebrated a homegrown company’s opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Thoroughbred Aviation Maintenance (TAM) cut the ribbon on their new headquarters at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington one Wednesday.

This new location could provide 47 full-time jobs over the next few years.

“Thoroughbred Aviation Maintenance is a perfect example of how companies of all types can grow in the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a news release. “This company has operated in our state for more than 30 years and continues to grow and create quality job opportunities for our residents.”

The headquarters will consolidate the existing operating location at the airport. It has been in the area since 2018.

Thoroughbred’s new location joins existing locations in Richmond and the Big Sandy regional Airport in Martin County.

“Thoroughbred is excited about our consolidation and expansion at Blue Grass Airport,” said Joe Otte, vice president of TAM. “We are grateful for our partnership with Blue Grass Airport and Commerce Lexington, and the positive business environment they foster.

