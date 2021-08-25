‘I don’t know who would do such a thing’ : Mayor reports vandalism at River Front Park

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is trying to find out who vandalized the restroom at the River Front Park in Hyden.

”We learned about midday yesterday [Tuesday], we don’t know if it was in the night or in the morning,” said City of Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph. ”Over the weekend we had an amazing volunteer clean them really good, and so it was shocking to see them in this condition yesterday,” she added.

Mayor Joseph said not only were the restrooms vandalized, but someone also dumped their trash at the park.

”I think it might be two separate incidents, you know, I don’t know who would do such a thing, crazy,” she said.

The mayor estimated the damage to be at least $1,500.

”We won’t tolerate that, we’re not going to let a few people destroy everything for the general populous,” she added.

In addition to the mess, the city is dealing with another problem. One of its workers is in quarantine, which is causing projects to be pushed back.

”One of our workers will have to do everything, so it’s hard to maintain the whole city,” she said. “You have your sewer calls, cut grass.”

The vandalism is trickling down, causing financial issues to labor.

”We’re going to work on it slowly, and Debby the City Clerk and I often go out and do some cleanup,” she added. “So, I would say we would do some cleanup work this afternoon.”

The mayor said she has two leads they believe could have caused the damage. You can call 606-672-2300 if you have any tips.

