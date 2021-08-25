Advertisement

Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies

Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.(courtesy of Zack Moore)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Greenup County High School teacher and coach has passed away, according to Superintendent Traysea Moresea.

Jamie Kennedy was a health teacher and an assistant football coach. He was 49.

“When I had to speak the words to our team that Jamie Kennedy had passed away, it hurt deeply,” said Zack Moore, Greenup County High’s head football coach. “Although everyone in the room knew it was true, the words hurt because we had to acknowledge what we had lost. A friend, coach, teacher, and one of the most genuine men any of us have known.”

Superintendent Moresea tells WSAZ that Kennedy had been quarantined since last Friday. He was taken to the hospital Wednesday by ambulance.

“He was highly respected by students,” she said.

Superintendent Moresea says Kennedy’s wife is also an employee at Greenup County High School.

In a letter addressed to the “Greenup County family,” the superintendent said that due to high number of COVID cases and “a recent loss in our GCSD family,” schools will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27. These will be non-instructional days. Makeup days will be added to the end of the school year calendar.

According to the superintendent, 400 of the county’s 2,700 students are quarantined.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
A body found Monday afternoon has been identified as 20-year-old Regginald Dawayne Johnson.
Sheriff: Victim Identified in Laurel County murder investigation
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region

Latest News

UK students cautiously optimistic ahead of football season
Gov. Lee recommends masks in schools
Gov. Lee recommends children wear masks in schools
Officials with the Bell County Health Department urge community members to get vaccinated.
Bell County officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases this week
As more area school systems are experiencing COVID quarantines, many children are headed back...
COVID issues lead some young learners to virtual tutors