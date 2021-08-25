Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Greenup County High School teacher and coach has passed away, according to Superintendent Traysea Moresea.

Jamie Kennedy was a health teacher and an assistant football coach. He was 49.

“When I had to speak the words to our team that Jamie Kennedy had passed away, it hurt deeply,” said Zack Moore, Greenup County High’s head football coach. “Although everyone in the room knew it was true, the words hurt because we had to acknowledge what we had lost. A friend, coach, teacher, and one of the most genuine men any of us have known.”

Superintendent Moresea tells WSAZ that Kennedy had been quarantined since last Friday. He was taken to the hospital Wednesday by ambulance.

“He was highly respected by students,” she said.

Superintendent Moresea says Kennedy’s wife is also an employee at Greenup County High School.

In a letter addressed to the “Greenup County family,” the superintendent said that due to high number of COVID cases and “a recent loss in our GCSD family,” schools will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27. These will be non-instructional days. Makeup days will be added to the end of the school year calendar.

According to the superintendent, 400 of the county’s 2,700 students are quarantined.

