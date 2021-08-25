Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Wednesday. The state reached a number of milestones. In a video posted to social media, the Governor said this was all avoidable if "

Specifically, the Governor announced 4,849 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This is the third-highest daily total of new cases for the Commonwealth since the pandemic began. The statewide total increased to 552,501.

1,518 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,074 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (an increase of 60 since Tuesday) with 549 in the ICU (a decrease of 40 since Tuesday). 338 patients remain on a ventilator.

In a video released to social media, Governor Beshear mentioned that the state set new records for both hospitalizations and patients in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear also announced 65 new deaths on Wednesday, the second-highest single-day toll since the pandemic began, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,640.

As of Wednesday, all of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 245.5 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 13.16%, the highest it has been since the pandemic began, making it the 59th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.