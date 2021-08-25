Advertisement

Gov. Beshear, officials gather to discuss continued expansion of Mountain Parkway

Gov. Andy Beshear discusses the continued expansion of the Mountain Parkway.
Gov. Andy Beshear discusses the continued expansion of the Mountain Parkway.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A project that state officials call critical to Eastern Kentucky’s economy entered a new phase on Tuesday.

The Mountain Parkway Expansion has been in the works since 2017, with an eight-mile stretch between mile marker 57 and mile marker 65 now stretched out to four lanes.

“It’s the key to opening up Eastern Kentucky, of ensuring that we can have widespread economic development everywhere and bring hope and opportunity to this region,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear and other officials gathered at exit 60 near Helechawa to discuss the Parkway’s continued expansion.

“There was more deaths per mile on this section of roadway that we’re standing on than any other section of the Mountain Parkway,” Morgan County Judge-Executive John Will Stacy said. “So this section right here will save lives.”

Beshear also presented a check for $250,000 to Morgan County Schools to improve road safety for parents and kids.

“These are the only dollars that I have a hundred percent discretion on where to send,” Gov. Beshear said. “And as a dad of an 11 and a 12-year-old, what’s better than making sure our most precious cargo, our kids, get to and from school safely?”

This earned the Governor some praise from local officials.

“Andy Beshear really cares about all areas of the state and one thing that he understands is that no area in the state can be as good as it can be until all of our areas are as good as they can be,” Stacy said.

Beshear said that he and his administration will continue to carry on the project until it reaches Prestonsburg.

“We’ve been ranked as I think the sixth-most dangerous rural roads in the country, we’re doing something about that today,” Gov. Beshear said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Red and blue lights
Update: Police asking for help to identify Laurel County murder victim
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center

Latest News

COVID spike among children in Tennessee
Tennessee sees largest spike in child COVID cases since pandemic began
“It’s getting grim”: Governor Beshear discusses limits on school mask mandates, nursing shortages, etc.
Knoxville group empties its warehouse to help Waverly flood victims, needs help to restock
Knoxville group empties warehouse to help Waverly flood victims, needs help to restock
No patients were in an ambulance when it was involved in an accident on I-64 in Huntington.
One sent to hospital following accident with emergency vehicle