Advertisement

COVID-19 case increase affects local businesses, communities, and planned fall festivities

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Mile Creek Farms in the small community of Dorton focuses on rescuing barnyard animals. The farm’s third annual pumpkin patch is scheduled to begin in late September and promises to bring outdoor family fun to the area after the spike in cases severely hurt the community and local businesses.

“Right now it’s the worst it has ever been and it has hit Dorton really hard,” said the owner of Three Mile Creek Farms Rob Elkins. “Tons of our kids at school have it, the basketball teams have it, and even our neighbors here have it. It’s the worst it has ever been right here, and it has hit our local businesses here in Dorton really hard.”

The farm relies on funds from donations, events such as the pumpkin patch, and its small antique shop, Antiques by the Creek. Elkins said the decrease in business from the antique shop, as well as the amount of events the farm has been able to host, has been noticeable, but the farm has made it through so far.

“It’s been really hard. We’ve just barely made it, honestly,” said Elkins. “We’re kind of looking forward to the pumpkin patch and getting to do something to help the animals.”

Health officials say outdoor events such as these are less dangerous in spreading the virus, but they encourage vaccinated as well as unvaccinated individuals to stay safe by following general protocols.

“Just be cognizant of spacing with others outside of the family unit, whether it’s necessary to have a mask on or not depending on if you’re indoors or outdoors, and good hand hygiene and just overall protocols if they’re being followed,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley. “I would also strongly encourage you to seek vaccination, for the protection of not only yourself but your family and your community.”

As of August 25, Elkins still plans to host the pumpkin patch at its previously scheduled time barring any change in COVID-related regulations.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
Red and blue lights
Update: Police asking for help to identify Laurel County murder victim
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
“It’s getting grim”: Governor Beshear discusses limits on school mask mandates, nursing shortages, etc.

Latest News

A local health official is advising people to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
Experts concerned about possible ‘twindemic’ as US enters flu season amid rising COVID-19 cases
A local health official is advising people to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
Experts concerned about possible ‘twindemic’ as US enters flu season amid rising COVID-19 cases
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to Woodlawn Springs subdivision for second day of investigation
Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee recommends children wear masks in schools