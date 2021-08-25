COVID-19 case increase affects local businesses, communities, and planned fall festivities

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Mile Creek Farms in the small community of Dorton focuses on rescuing barnyard animals. The farm’s third annual pumpkin patch is scheduled to begin in late September and promises to bring outdoor family fun to the area after the spike in cases severely hurt the community and local businesses.

“Right now it’s the worst it has ever been and it has hit Dorton really hard,” said the owner of Three Mile Creek Farms Rob Elkins. “Tons of our kids at school have it, the basketball teams have it, and even our neighbors here have it. It’s the worst it has ever been right here, and it has hit our local businesses here in Dorton really hard.”

The farm relies on funds from donations, events such as the pumpkin patch, and its small antique shop, Antiques by the Creek. Elkins said the decrease in business from the antique shop, as well as the amount of events the farm has been able to host, has been noticeable, but the farm has made it through so far.

“It’s been really hard. We’ve just barely made it, honestly,” said Elkins. “We’re kind of looking forward to the pumpkin patch and getting to do something to help the animals.”

Health officials say outdoor events such as these are less dangerous in spreading the virus, but they encourage vaccinated as well as unvaccinated individuals to stay safe by following general protocols.

“Just be cognizant of spacing with others outside of the family unit, whether it’s necessary to have a mask on or not depending on if you’re indoors or outdoors, and good hand hygiene and just overall protocols if they’re being followed,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley. “I would also strongly encourage you to seek vaccination, for the protection of not only yourself but your family and your community.”

As of August 25, Elkins still plans to host the pumpkin patch at its previously scheduled time barring any change in COVID-related regulations.

