Construction to briefly disrupt traffic on the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County

Officials with the Mountain Parkway Expansion give an update
Officials with the Mountain Parkway Expansion give an update(J GUZICKI | WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Construction on a segment of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County could cause some traffic trouble on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Construction crews will set beams this week on two bridges. The bridges will be over Johnson Creek at mile point 65.7 that will eventually carry a new four-lane alignment of the Parkway, and they are part of the Magoffin West segment of the expansion project.

Both lanes of the Mountain Parkway will briefly close between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday as trucks hauling the beams enter the work site. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive with caution in all construction zones.

