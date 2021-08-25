Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin offering third dose of vaccine to those with weakened immune systems

Baptist Health Corbin
Baptist Health Corbin
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health encourages people with weakened immune systems to get a third shot 28 days after their second dose, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many with compromised immune systems likely had a lessened response or no response at all to the vaccines due to their underlying health conditions.

Those who should receive a third shot include patients with these medical conditions:

  • Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
  • Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
  • Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
  • Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes)
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

COVID-19 third dose vaccines are now being scheduled and administered at two Baptist Health facilities at this time: Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Corbin. To get this third dose, or for your initial two doses of the fully FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine, go to ScheduleYourVaccine.com to register and make an appointment. You will be asked to sign a form stating that your medical condition fits the criteria to receive a third dose.

Several pharmacies in the community are now offering a third shot. Check availability at vaccine.ky.gov for Kentucky or OurShot.in.gov for Indiana.

Baptist Health Corbin is only administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Monday through Friday, from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm in the Outpatient Care Center located at the hospital. Appointments are available at ScheduleYourVaccine.com. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to those age 12 and up. A parent or guardian must be present for those under age 16.

