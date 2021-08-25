Advertisement

90-year-old Waverly man survives by waiting out flood in mobile home

90-year-old Buddy McNabb is one of many victims who had to wait out drastic flooding in Waverly, Tennessee.
Flood damage in Humphreys County
Flood damage in Humphreys County(THP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WVLT) - 90-year-old Buddy McNabb is one of many victims who had to wait out drastic flooding in Waverly, Tennessee. According to a report from Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF, McNabb had no choice but to wait out the flood in his mobile home.

At one point, McNabb wasn’t sure he was going to make it out alive, the report said.

“That trailer is old as dirt, it’s a 1977 model,” McNabb said.

After waters began to rise, he noticed his car outside his kitchen window.

“The first thing that went was my car, sitting right there,” McNabb said.

There was nothing he could do but wait and watch. He told WTVF that he felt a sudden wave of calm come over him in the moment.

“I felt like probably I was relaxing because I was fixin’ to die, but all of the sudden the water got up to right there [on his chest], it stayed there maybe five minutes, and then it started going down,” McNabb said.

McNabb said his survival was a miracle.

“I’m a very very blessed, wore-out old man, that’s what it amounts to,” McNabb said.

McNabb wrote a book last year called “To Hell and Back in a Bottle,” which is for sale now. The proceeds of the book go to help those in need.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
Red and blue lights
Update: Police asking for help to identify Laurel County murder victim
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
Governor Andy Beshear // Facebook
Governor Beshear announces more than 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday
Pikeville Medical Center opens respiratory triage unit to handle influx of COVID-19 patients.
Pikeville Medical Center reopen respiratory triage unit as COVID cases rise

Latest News

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
Watch: Pike County health leaders hold news conference to discuss climbing COVID-19 cases
Kentucky football coach encourages players to get vaccinated
Kentucky football coach encourages parents to get their player vaccinated
WYMT Hot Weather
Steamy trend continues, rain chances slowly increase