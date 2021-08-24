West Virginia legislation makes taking legal action involving COVID-19 difficult

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Businesses begin to mandating COVID-19 vaccines for their employees after Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA. Sam Madia with Shaffer Madia Law said was legal.

“It is pretty simple. A private employer can absolutely mandate the vaccine or likewise they can mandate a mask wearing policy,” he said.

Madia added recent legislation in West Virginia related to COVID-19 would make it more difficult to take legal action.

The West Virginia COVID-19 Immunity Act was a retroactive law that limited what can be done legally with cases involving COVID-19.

“It’s stated purpose is to eliminate liability against any person for damage or death arising from COVID-19,” he explained.

The act protected any injury or damages resulting from exposure related to COVID-19 in the state.

