Advertisement

Vaccinated WWII veteran survives COVID-19

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Lee Moore of Greenville got his vaccine at Evansville’s VA in January. He served in the Pacific Theater of World War II.

“I was in Australia,” Moore said.

Now, months after getting his vaccine, and decades from his time in the war, he’s making his way to full recovery from COVID-19.

“I’m on the way but it’s real slow,” said Moore. “I’m now where I can walk a little without any help.”

Moore spent a few days in the hospital while battling the virus and some heart problems that set in. His doctors told Moore’s family he may not have made it without the vaccine.

“I needed to get it... I thought it was the thing to do,” said Moore. “We drove over to Evansville and got it. I’d take a booster tomorrow if it was available.”

Moore says his symptoms hit him hard.

“I was wore out and coughing constantly,” he said.

Moore says he’s still glad he got the shot.

“I have an idea it would have been worse if I hadn’t had it.”

Moore encourages others to get it too.

“If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t hurt to try,” said Moore. “At least you’ve done the best you could.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
Red and blue lights
Update: Police asking for help to identify Laurel County murder victim
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
Governor Andy Beshear // Facebook
Governor Beshear announces more than 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday
Pikeville Medical Center opens respiratory triage unit to handle influx of COVID-19 patients.
Pikeville Medical Center reopen respiratory triage unit as COVID cases rise

Latest News

Southwest Virginia sheriff leaves Democratic party
Officials with the Mountain Parkway Expansion give an update
Construction to briefly disrupt traffic on the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County
Governor Beshear gives update on Mountain Parkway expansion - 11:00 p.m.
Governor Beshear gives update on Mountain Parkway expansion - 11:00 p.m.
Hot Mess Express 606: Hazard sees another new business open downtown - 11:00 p.m.
Hot Mess Express 606: Hazard sees another new business open downtown - 11:00 p.m.
One dead, two injured in Martin County crash