UPIKE recognized by national council on teacher preparation

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville gained recognition from a national council on its teacher preparation.

The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) published data that showed the school’s excellence in first-time pass rates.

UPIKE’s average first-time pass rate on the Praxis II Elementary Education test (56%) was ten percent higher than the national average (46%).

The school also has more Pell Grant recipients at 44% than the average.

“We are pleased to be recognized as a stand-out institution, in addition to other institutions in Kentucky, based on our first-attempt pass rates on the Praxis II Elementary Education: Multiple Subjects Test,” said Director of Teacher Education Coletta Parsley, Ed.D. “Our students work hard to meet the required criteria, and our faculty and staff are here to support them throughout the program.”

You can see the full NCTQ report here.

