Summer heat drags on, spotty rain chances possible later this week

WYMT Humid
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Caliente, Caldo, Chaud. No matter what language you say it in, the word of the day for the next few days is hot.

Today and Tonight

Fog will likely join us again for our morning drive on this Tuesday. Be careful and slow it down as you hit the roads this morning. Otherwise, we repeat the same forecast as yesterday. Sunny skies, hazy and humid conditions with just the smallest chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the heat of the day. It will be a scorcher too. Highs will top out in the low 90s for most areas.

Tonight, look for clear skies and more fog late. Lows drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

Pool and ice cream weather continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will stay into or close to 90 through Sunday before some decent rain chances bring us some possible relief from the heat early next week. Stray rain chances linger on Wednesday before becoming widely scattered Thursday through Sunday.

Enjoy the heat!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days.
