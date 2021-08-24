State Rep. Patti Minter announces proposal for student loan protections

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WYMT) - College students in Kentucky have hope for protection against deceptive loan practices by lenders.

Kentucky State Representative Patti Minter announced on Tuesday that she is filing a bill currently titled B.R. 96, which would take on predatory lending, according to a news release.

“College students and their families deserve full transparency so they can make informed decisions about their loans,” said Minter, who represents House District 20 in Bowling Green. “With this bill, student borrowers can know that their state government has their back. No one should be tricked into paying more than they should just so they can afford a college education.”

Minter is joined by another State Representative, Attica Scott from Louisville. Scott has been open about student debt that she is still attempting to pay off.

This bill would be the first comprehensive student loan reform bill in the state for the 2022 legislative session.

Kentucky joins a list of more than one dozen other states that have taken action to protect student borrowers.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.