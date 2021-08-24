Somerset hospital sees increase in COVID-19 cases

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Southern Kentucky.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is one of the hospitals seeing a rise in positive cases and coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Last week, Lake Cumberland reported 18 COVID patients. As of Tuesday, they are up to 26 cases. The highest number so far this week was 28.

“Our staff is working diligently to take care of every scenario,” said Lake Cumberland CEO Robert Parker. “The pressure we have seen is significant to extreme.”

He also said they’re seeing a lot more COVID patients, but many other patients are suffering from other ailments. He said they can handle the surge by working with other providers.

“We are staying in close contact with our partners in our area,” said Parker. “Those who we serve with, to serve alongside. We are also staying in close contact with hospitals in Lexington and Louisville.”

Parker added that it is still important to remember the other conditions to make sure all ailments are treated.

According to Lake Cumberland, the average age of patients is 55 and most are not vaccinated. This age is much lower than it was during the surge last year.

