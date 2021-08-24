Soldier from Virginia saves child from drowning in Hawaii

HONOLULU (WWBT) - A U.S. Army soldier saved a young boy from drowning while at training in Hawaii.

Army Sgt. Anthony Tunstall, a Tappahannock native, was with a team of soldiers conducting an escorted visit to the Polynesian Cultural Center when their escort was called to the report of a drowning child.

“The escort pulled the seemingly lifeless body of the child from the Tongan lagoon and Tunstall, who is a trained Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) responded to the scene and started providing first-aid and CPR to the child,” a release said.

Other soldiers called 911 while Tunstall continued to perform first-aid and CPR. Tunstall was able to revive and stabilize the child until paramedics arrived.

“I’m just thankful that I was in the right place at the right time so that I could provide medical assistance,” said Tunstall. “I’m grateful for all of the medical training that the Army has put into me. That training means that a young child can continue to experience life.”

The child was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

“My son, Vini, is doing well. He’s awake and fighting off the wires. He got up and just went to his mommy to hold him,” said the child’s father, Ulise Funaki. “Please let Sgt. Tunstall know of our love for him.”

Tunstall is assigned to the 83rd Civil Affairs Battalion based at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. He is currently attached to the 9th MSC as a member of Task Force Oceania.

Tunstall received EMT-Basic training as part of his Advanced Individual Training as an Army Combat Medic Specialist.

