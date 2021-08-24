Powell Co. gets $1.7 million for infrastructure upgrades

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Transportation and safety upgrades are coming to Powell County according to an announcement from Governor Andy Beshear.

Gov. Beshear presented a ceremonial check for more than $1.7 million to Powell County on behalf of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

This money will be used to help fund highway safety projects that will aim to reduce traffic in the area.

“As Governor, but also as a parent, the safety of our schoolchildren is always on my mind,” Gov. Beshear said. “This ceremonial check represents more than the cost of engineering and materials. It represents a high priority of all of us on Team Kentucky – making streets and roads safer around and near our schools.”

The majority of the funding will go to designing and constructing a turning lane on Kentucky Highway 2073, which is known as Hall’s Lane locally.

The remaining money will be used to repair other road issues near Stanton Elementary school.

We’re grateful for state and local officials who understand how critical a strong infrastructure is to getting all those people on and off campus safely and smoothly,” said Dr. Anthony Orr, Powell County Schools Superintendent.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.