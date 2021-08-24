Advertisement

One sent to hospital following accident with emergency vehicle

No patients were in an ambulance when it was involved in an accident on I-64 in Huntington.
No patients were in an ambulance when it was involved in an accident on I-64 in Huntington.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in an accident that involved a vehicle and an ambulance, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

The accident happened before 6 p.m. along I-64 near the 5th Street exit in Huntington.

The ambulance belongs to the Cabell County fleet, emergency services director Gordon Merry said.

No patients were in the ambulance at the time.

Huntington Police responded to the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Red and blue lights
Update: Police asking for help to identify Laurel County murder victim
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear discusses the continued expansion of the Mountain Parkway.
Gov. Beshear, officials gather to discuss continued expansion of Mountain Parkway
COVID spike among children in Tennessee
Tennessee sees largest spike in child COVID cases since pandemic began
“It’s getting grim”: Governor Beshear discusses limits on school mask mandates, nursing shortages, etc.
Knoxville group empties its warehouse to help Waverly flood victims, needs help to restock
Knoxville group empties warehouse to help Waverly flood victims, needs help to restock