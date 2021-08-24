Officials prepare to kick off Estill Co. Fair, despite several challenges

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Estill County Fair is back again, but fair officials say even getting to this point didn’t seem possible nearly six months ago.

The Estill County Agricultural Fairgrounds are used throughout the year for all kinds of events like farmers markets, fire department trainings, and the most popular being the yearly county fair. According to Melissa Hunt with the Estill County Fair Board, the county fair is their biggest fundraiser of the year and brings the community together.

Coming up at 4:30 & 6 on @WKYT I went to Estill County where they’re preparing to kick-off their county fair which was canceled last year due to the pandemic and was nearly canceled again due to the historic March floods. #KYwx pic.twitter.com/o2uEiU1pgO — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) August 24, 2021

“The old fashion fair that everybody loves, they come out and they do the egg toss and the greased pig contest and it’s just fun to see families get together and enjoy that time together,” Hunt said.

While Hunt said she’s overjoyed to have the fair back this year, especially after having to cancel it last year, she adds that even getting to this point didn’t seem possible nearly six months ago.

“We had record flooding, and we had flooding in the past but nothing like this time,” Hunt said. “It covered almost most of the buildings at least up to the roof on them. It was very devastating, so everything we had was pretty much ruined.”

After the flood, Hunt believed this devastation would be the end of the fairgrounds and the county fair. But then her hope was restored after they were approved for a grant from the AppHarvest Appalachia Rises fundraiser, which helped several communities with flood relief.

“Just makes you want to cry with joy because without them we couldn’t be here today getting ready to open for the county fair tonight, so it’s just a blessing to be able to enjoy the grants and stuff where everybody donated,” Hunt said.

The Estill County Fair runs from Tuesday evening through Saturday, August 28.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.