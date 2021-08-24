More hot weather expected before showers and storms return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you liked Monday’s hot weather, I have some good news for you. Temperatures in the 90s will continue right on into the middle of the work week.

Tonight into Tomorrow Night

The forecast hasn’t changed much from last night to tonight. High pressure remains in control, which means mostly sunshine around these parts. Much like last night, there is a small chance for a stray storm, but nothing too significant. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies take hold overnight as lows only drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copy-paste for Wednesday as hot weather continues with a mix of sun and clouds during the day. This should allow temperatures to get back into the lower 90s, much like today. Dew points in the low 70s will allow feels like temperatures to rise into the middle to upper 90s. There is a slightly greater chance for a small storm or two to traverse the area, but again, most of us just stay dry and hot. Anything that pops fades with the setting of the sun as temperatures once again only bottom out near 70° once again.

The Second Half of the Work Week

We’ll see the pattern begin to shift a little bit as we head into the back half of the work week. We’ll start to see a slightly stormier pattern work in, allowing weak impulses to spark off afternoon showers and storms as early as Thursday, with the greatest chances, unfortunately looking to come closer to the weekend. That will coincide with higher moisture values entering the region, meaning any storm we see during the weekend and beyond could have some heavy rain with it.

Temperatures stay in the upper 80s for Thursday, with slightly cooler readings working in after that. Middle to upper 80s expected Friday, while we only look to muster mid-80s for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows stay steady in the upper 60s to low 70s.

