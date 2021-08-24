Mold found in Marshall University dorm rooms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Moving into the dorm can already be a stressful time. However, several students at Marshall University were met with an added layer of concern after finding mold in their dorm.

“I thought that it was just a stain on the bed when we first went in there. That ended up being just caked-in mold,” a Marshall student said.

This student, who wants to remain anonymous, says when they helped their friend move into Buskirk Hall over the weekend, mold was everywhere.

“My friend started coughing a lot, because she has asthma and she’s allergic to mold.”

She wasn’t the only student who had to transfer over to another room as soon as she arrived, because of the mold.

So far, the university has received reports of mold in eight to ten rooms since move-in, officials say.

They are in the process of cleaning the rooms, replacing ceiling tiles, and installing dehumidifiers.

Maintenance workers believe the mold was caused by an adjustment in the room’s airflow and last week’s several inches of rain.

Maintenance crews say they believe the mold issue is isolated to individual rooms and are encouraging students to keep an eye on the situation for their health and safety.

