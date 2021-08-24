Advertisement

Mold found in Marshall University dorm rooms

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Moving into the dorm can already be a stressful time. However, several students at Marshall University were met with an added layer of concern after finding mold in their dorm.

“I thought that it was just a stain on the bed when we first went in there. That ended up being just caked-in mold,” a Marshall student said.

This student, who wants to remain anonymous, says when they helped their friend move into Buskirk Hall over the weekend, mold was everywhere.

“My friend started coughing a lot, because she has asthma and she’s allergic to mold.”

She wasn’t the only student who had to transfer over to another room as soon as she arrived, because of the mold.

So far, the university has received reports of mold in eight to ten rooms since move-in, officials say.

They are in the process of cleaning the rooms, replacing ceiling tiles, and installing dehumidifiers.

Maintenance workers believe the mold was caused by an adjustment in the room’s airflow and last week’s several inches of rain.

Maintenance crews say they believe the mold issue is isolated to individual rooms and are encouraging students to keep an eye on the situation for their health and safety.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Frankfort State Capitol
Officials, lawmakers react to KY Supreme Court decision on Gov. Beshear’s executive powers
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Loretta Lynn (Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch among Middle Tennessee flooding victims

Latest News

God's Pantry Food Bank, Kentucky Power announce this year's 'Power Up the Pantry' event - 11:00...
God's Pantry Food Bank, Kentucky Power announce this year's 'Power Up the Pantry' event - 11:00 p.m.
Governor Andy Beshear says we are moving from an alarming to critical stage as hospitals across...
WATCH | Gov. Beshear requests federal aid to help hospitals that are stretched thin as COVID cases surge
Photo: University of the Cumberlands
Family sues KY college for death of their son
Crime Scene
Homicide investigation underway in Buchanan County
Gov. Beshear requests federal aid to help hospitals that are stretched thin as COVID cases surge