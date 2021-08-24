Martin County family loses home to slide in moment of ‘sheer terror’

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - When Kathy Fletcher noticed a break on the road outside of her Martin County home Thursday night, she began reaching out to local and state agencies for assistance.

“I call the state department first. I really don’t know who to call, so I begged them to help. That was at 8 a.m.,” Fletcher said. “No one ever came out, so I called the water department around 10 a.m. They did send someone out.”

She said members of the Martin County Water District surveyed the area but were not able to tell if there was a leak or if the water issues were all wash-off from the hillside, so she was told to contact the transportation cabinet. Officials with the water district told WYMT the break was hard to confirm that day, given the weather and conditions of the road.

“There was a lot of water running off of the side of the hill from the previous day’s rain,” Alliance Water Resources District Manager Craig Miller said. “Additionally, there was some concern about the break and how we would cross it to get to our water line to do any repairs.”

Miller said, while waiting for better access, the crew left Fletcher’s home Friday afternoon to continue working on other issues in the community, including some clear wells and leaks in Inez and a large line break in Lovely.

“Crews were out until 4:30 in the morning, Friday-Saturday morning, fixing that leak,” he said.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, Fletcher said her boyfriend woke her up to tell her “the house was falling.” The couple and Fletcher’s two sons made it out of the house and heard as the foundation dropped and supporting beams and blocks slid away, leaving the bottom section of the home unsupported as their yard slid downhill.

“It was sheer terror. Fear that I was going to get my babies hurt, that I couldn’t do anything to fix it,” said Fletcher. “The house is gone. It’s falling more and more every day.”

According to Miller, his men were back at the house by Saturday, when they found that a three-inch main water line and a service line were broken. He said the pressure was low enough to fix the line without cutting off water in the area and the men worked to gravel and fix the situation as best as possible.

Under the impression that the foundation break was caused by a waterline break, Fletcher and others shared the photos on social media, asking for action. However, according to Miller, it was the opposite.

“The water leak was caused by the slip. We responded as quickly as we could in the time available,” he said.

He said the roadway and weather were the contributing factors and the water district is not to blame for the events that unfolded.

“Our heart goes out to any customers that experience any difficult times like this,” he said. “When we make mistakes we own them. In this situation, I’m proud of my guys. I feel like they did everything they were supposed to do and then some. And they’re working hard and long hours and weekends and still getting the job done.”

With questions still unanswered about what happened, Fletcher is now more concerned about what’s to come as the home has been deemed unsafe to enter. She said county officials informed her to stay out and at some point, someone spray-painted “No Trespassing” on the front of the house.

“I’ve worked so hard all my life to get anything. And now I have nothing. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I really want to find me and my kids a home,” she said. “Now, I’m just stuck. I’m like, ‘What do I do? Where do I go from here?’ Because I had a home and I never expected to lose it.”

The family has lived in the house since 2017 and is now watching as memories and items slip away. But, even with all of their possessions still trapped inside, Fletcher said she is glad her family made it out safely.

“The most important things are with me now,” she said.

Now, she is hoping for help to get back on their feet in the days to come. She said community members, the American Red Cross, and Appalachia Reach Out have already been in contact and she feels blessed to live in a community where help is available in times like these.

