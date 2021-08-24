Landon Young No. 2 highest-graded rookie offensive tackle
Young was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Pro Football Focus, former Kentucky offensive lineman Landon Young is the No. 2 highest-graded rookie offensive tackle this preseason.
PFF also ranked Washington Football Team standout Jamin Davis as the highest-ranked rookie defender Friday night.
