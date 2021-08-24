Advertisement

Landon Young No. 2 highest-graded rookie offensive tackle

Young was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) watches during NFL football training camp...
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) watches during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Pro Football Focus, former Kentucky offensive lineman Landon Young is the No. 2 highest-graded rookie offensive tackle this preseason.

PFF also ranked Washington Football Team standout Jamin Davis as the highest-ranked rookie defender Friday night.

