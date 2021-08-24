Advertisement

Kentucky unveils John Schlarman sign at Kroger Field

The sign reads: “You come together, nobody can stop you” and it also says The Big Blue Wall with Schlarman’s No. 65.
The sign is located at Gate 12.
The sign is located at Gate 12.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football program has unveiled a sign in the Gate 12 plaza of Kroger Field to honor the legacy of former offensive line coach John Schlarman.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, his coaching staff and his players joined Schlarman’s family Tuesday afternoon to unveil the banner.

The sign reads: “You come together, nobody can stop you” and it also says The Big Blue Wall with Schlarman’s No. 65 he wore during his playing days. Kentucky also plans to to honor Schlarman with a permanent tribute inside Kroger Field at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Red and blue lights
Update: Police asking for help to identify Laurel County murder victim
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center

Latest News

Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (6) does drills during NFL football practice,...
Dolphins place Bowden on IR, end his season
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) watches during NFL football training camp...
Landon Young No. 2 highest-graded rookie offensive tackle
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance for scheduling, policy
Neyland Stadium to not require vaccination proof this football season