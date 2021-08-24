“It’s getting grim”: Governor Beshear discusses limits on school mask mandates, nursing shortages, etc.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Steve Hensley sat down, virtually, with Governor Beshear to discuss several issues surrounding COVID-19.

During their conversation, the Governor touched on the Kentucky Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the mask mandates in school:

“The law is the law,” said Beshear. “We’re obviously still reading over the opinion, but moving forward, you know, I’ve run the ball these past 18 months, the legislature is gonna have to start running it too.”

In response to the nursing shortage, Governor Beshear said he’s doing everything he can to help this issue in the next legislative session. Beshear mentions that removing mask mandates in schools can have a direct correlation in furthering the shortage of healthcare workers. He said if a healthcare worker has a child that is quarantined, they might have to stay home with that child; therefore, that’s one less nurse or doctor in the field.

The Governor also announced that ARH, St. Claire, and Pikeville Medical Center will be relying on the help of the National Guard for their overcapacities:

“With hospitals bursting at the seams, St. Claire in active disaster mode, Pikeville Medical Center with tents outside to triage people and sometimes to have to turn people away, we are at a critical point.”

As COVID numbers continue to climb, Governor Beshear urges people to stay safe, and not just from the virus:

“It’s getting grim. Be very, very careful,” said Beshear. “Be careful not to get into a car accident. Be careful to take care of yourself, you don’t want to have a heart attack or a stroke right now, and be really careful not to get COVID because normally, the hospital capacity that’s there for you, just isn’t at the moment.”

To hear more from the discussion, click here to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.