Hot Mess Express 606: Hazard sees another new business open downtown

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following in a string of new businesses opening in downtown Hazard, Hot Mess Express 606 is offering a clothing boutique.

Owner Stephanie Callahan says she felt the community needed a clothing store that is size inclusive, catering to women of all sizes. Women can find sizes ranging from Small to 3XL in the boutique.

Callahan had previously been selling her clothing online, but says that she desperately needed to get the store out of her bedroom.

”Come and see me. Like, come and see me. You’ll enjoy it, there is something in here for you, I promise,” she said.

You can find more information on this new business on their Facebook Page.

