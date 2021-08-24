Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Buchanan County

By WJHL News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities in Buchanan County are investigating after a reported homicide occurred at home in the Slate Creek area, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, one person was found dead at the home. The scene is still being processed as of Monday evening.

BCSO reports the suspect in the homicide has been identified and is being treated at a medical facility. The release states there is no threat to the public.

As of Monday, no identities in the case have been released. An update is expected from the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

