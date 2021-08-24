Governor Beshear announces more than 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Tuesday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 4,638 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This is the fifth highest daily total of new cases for the Commonwealth since the pandemic began. The statewide total increased to 547,657.

1,335 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,014 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (an increase of 121 since Monday) with 589 in the ICU (an increase of 60 since Monday). 338 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of 37 since Monday).

In a video released to social media, Governor Beshear mentioned that the state set new records for both hospitalizations and patients in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear also announced 17 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,575.

As of Tuesday, 119 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 194.5 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 12.89%, making it the 58th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

