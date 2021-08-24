Advertisement

Floyd County farmer shatters state record for largest pumpkin

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/CNN) - In a case of art imitating life, the Halloween classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is alive and well at the Kentucky State Fair.

Charlie might say “good grief” if he saw the 1,663-pound gargantuan gourd raised by Floyd County farmer Dwight Slone.

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles shared the news on his Twitter.

It beats the previous Kentucky state giant pumpkin record by 69 pounds.

There was stiff competition this year from other titanic jack-o-lanterns, but the gourd grown right here in Eastern Kentucky takes the cake, or pumpkin pie, in this case.

Slone did not give away his growing secrets or even say how he managed to get the great pumpkin to the fairgrounds.

