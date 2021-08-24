Floyd County farmer shatters state record for largest pumpkin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/CNN) - In a case of art imitating life, the Halloween classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is alive and well at the Kentucky State Fair.

Charlie might say “good grief” if he saw the 1,663-pound gargantuan gourd raised by Floyd County farmer Dwight Slone.

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles shared the news on his Twitter.

*NEW KENTUCKY STATE FAIR GIANT PUMPKIN RECORD! Weighing in at 1,663 pounds, Dwight Slone’s Floyd County grown pumpkin shattered the state’s record by 69 pounds and becomes the new title holder! @kystatefair pic.twitter.com/n2UWuecO7y — Ryan Quarles (@RyanQuarlesKY) August 21, 2021

It beats the previous Kentucky state giant pumpkin record by 69 pounds.

There was stiff competition this year from other titanic jack-o-lanterns, but the gourd grown right here in Eastern Kentucky takes the cake, or pumpkin pie, in this case.

Slone did not give away his growing secrets or even say how he managed to get the great pumpkin to the fairgrounds.

