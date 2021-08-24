Floyd County deputies search for stolen car

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a stolen car.

On Tuesday, a Silver 2016 Mitsubishi Eclipse was taken from J&S Auto in Auxier.

Anyone with information regarding the car or the person in this photo is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-886-6171.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

