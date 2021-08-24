Advertisement

Floyd County deputies search for stolen car

Stolen Car
Stolen Car(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a stolen car.

On Tuesday, a Silver 2016 Mitsubishi Eclipse was taken from J&S Auto in Auxier.

Anyone with information regarding the car or the person in this photo is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-886-6171.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Red and blue lights
Update: Police asking for help to identify Laurel County murder victim
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center

Latest News

A couple of keynote speakers shared their stories, encouraging female business owners and...
Big Sandy Women’s Business Symposium celebrates ‘women holding women up’
Hot Mess Express 606 has opened on East Main Street in Hazard.
Hot Mess Express 606: Hazard sees another new business open downtown
Big Sandy Women’s Business Symposium celebrates ‘women holding women up’- 4:30 p.m.
Big Sandy Women’s Business Symposium celebrates ‘women holding women up’- 4:30 p.m.
Symposium
Big Sandy Women’s Business Symposium celebrates ‘women holding women up’- 6 p.m.