Floyd County deputies search for stolen car
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a stolen car.
On Tuesday, a Silver 2016 Mitsubishi Eclipse was taken from J&S Auto in Auxier.
Anyone with information regarding the car or the person in this photo is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-886-6171.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.
