Family sues KY college for death of their son

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The family of a college student is suing the University of the Cumberlands for his death following a wrestling practice last year, according to the Herald Leader.

Grant Brace, 20, from Louisville, Tenn., died August 31, 2020, from heat stroke, according to the lawsuit filed Monday, which was the college’s first day of classes.

The lawsuit claims Brace’s death “was tragic and entirely avoidable.”

The Herald Leader went on to share that the university responded Monday, saying that Cumberlands questions the lawsuit’s allegations and that it does not fairly reflect the wrestling program.

The lawsuit says the wrestler was diagnosed with narcolepsy and ADHD and was prescribed Adderall that requires maintaining hydration.

The Herald Leader reports that on Aug. 31, the wrestling team had its first training day of the season, led by then-head coach Jordan Countryman and assistant coach Jake Sinkovics. After practice, the team had “punishment practice” on the “punishment hill,” which required the athletes to sprint up and down a steep hill for seven circuits. Brace completed numerous circuits and then sat down out of exhaustion.

According to the suit, Countryman threatened to kick Brace off the wrestling team. Grant ran up the hill again and was later heard saying “I’m done. I can’t do this anymore.”

A fellow student athlete attempted to get Brace water, but Countryman refused.

The lawsuit stated Brace begged, “I need water, somebody help me.” He also said he felt like his pupils were shaking. He said, “I feel like I am going to die, I feel like my head is going to explode” and “Please help me, you promised you would help me.”

Countryman and Sinkovics did not contact the trainer or emergency medical personnel or give Brace water, according to the lawsuit.

The report claims Brace began to say nonsensical statements, including that he was going to “leave in a big parade” and “I ate a fork on Sunday.” His medical condition continued to deteriorate consistent with signs of heat stroke. The lawsuit stated Brace began speaking loudly and using curse words. He also charged and tackled a fellow member of the wrestling team. The coaches screamed at Brace to get out.

Brace left to find assistance and water. He ran to an outdoor water fountain that was not working. He also tried to get into a building but could not.

Brace collapsed and died, the lawsuit said.

About 45 minutes after Brace left practice, Countryman and Sinkovics began looking for him. Brace was found dead with his hands clinched in the grass and dirt, according to the suit.

Among other things, Countryman and Sinkovics are accused of gross negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

