Executive Order: City of Hazard mandates vaccine or test

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Hazard Mayor, Don “Happy” Mobelini, signed as executive order Tuesday mandating vaccinations and masks for city employees.

Employees may opt out of the vaccine, but they will need to be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks. City officials will need to inform the city of their status, whether vaccinated or not.

“Be careful,” said Mayor Mobelini. “That’s all we’re asking, is to be careful. And as a City, let’s do our part.”

This order comes as Perry County sees a positivity rate of 12.89%, a number that had been increasing daily for the past two weeks. City officials have been following the increasing COVID-19 cases closely.

“I mean, it’s worse now than when the virus first started,” said Mayor Mobelini.

The mask mandate was packaged with the vaccine order per CDC guidelines for counties that find themselves in the red.

The full details of the testing regimen have not been worked out yet, but Mayor Mobelini says that the City Manager is putting the plan together.

Up to this point, city officials have not asked how many of their approximately 140 employees are vaccinated. Now, each employee will need to present proof of vaccination if they want to avoid the testing requirement.

”All we’re trying to do is keep our City Hall, our gas, water, police [and] fire department open,” explained the Mayor.

The Executive order will last for 30 days, and, if possible, city officials will not renew it.

”When the positivity rate goes down, and the cases stop, you know, we’ll rescind the emergency order,” said Mayor Mobelini. “But until then, the only thing that we can do is require tests and hope that everyone will get the vaccination.”

The mayor hopes that city employees understand why this is necessary.

”You’re valuable. I mean, we provide gas, water, sewer, fire [and] police protection. You know, we can’t have our whole department quarantined.”

The order went into effect at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

